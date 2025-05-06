Nicole Kidman Showcases Bold New Hairstyle at Met Gala 2025

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman stunned fashionistas with a dramatic transformation at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, unveiling a strikingly short hairstyle that perfectly complemented the event’s theme, celebrating Black dandyism.

The 57-year-old actress made a solo appearance at the annual New York City gathering on May 5, turning heads with her newly cropped locks and unexpected two-tone coloring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The radical style departure represents a significant shift from her signature longer tresses, with her trusted hairstylist Adir Abergel crafting an elegant and sophisticated short cut featuring impressive volume at the crown and a modern side-swept element framing her face. Abergel explained the creative vision behind the transformation on social media, noting that he aimed to capture “the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman” while honoring “their individuality, elegance, and confidence.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Her fashion statement extended beyond the distinctive hairstyle to include a vintage-inspired Balenciaga gown with historical significance. Vogue reveals that designer Demna drew inspiration from a dress featured in a 1952 Harper’s Bazaar London issue, modernizing the silhouette with decorative silk satin bow belts accentuating the waist and hips. The actress expressed her appreciation for the design process, telling Vogue that she was captivated by how Demna “was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernize it in a way that felt so uniquely me.”

The carefully coordinated ensemble aligned perfectly with this year’s exhibition theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and the corresponding dress code, “Tailored for You.” While speaking with Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the iconic Met steps, Kidman elaborated that her appearance was “inspired in support of all of those gorgeous, gorgeous dandies and the women that then honored them and supported them or protected them.”

The exhibition itself draws from guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity and presents a comprehensive exploration of Black style from the 18th century through contemporary expressions. The event was co-chaired by an impressive roster, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with basketball star LeBron James serving as honorary chair.

Though attending without husband Keith Urban this year, Kidman is no stranger to fashion’s biggest night. The couple attended together in 2024, 2023, and 2016, with Kidman previously confessing to People that she still experiences pre-event nerves, though they’re somewhat alleviated by Urban’s presence.

This latest reinvention adds to Kidman’s recent fashion evolution, which earlier this year included a striking Saint Laurent suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Elle magazine positions her dramatic haircut within a broader style movement, as ultra-short, precisely styled cuts – whether textured and tousled or sleek with face-framing pieces – have emerged as one of this year’s defining beauty trends, potentially inspiring others to consider similar bold style changes.