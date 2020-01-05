Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Other Celebrities Supporting Efforts Combating Australia Wildfires

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are not the only celebrities showing support for Australia amidst the devastating wildfires there. Millions of acres have already burned, plunging the country into a state of emergency. At least 23 people are confirmed dead, including two who died on Saturday.

The summer wildfires have burned 12.35 million acres in at least three states, reports CBS News. More than 1,400 homes have been destroyed. Strong winds are bringing the fires closer to more populated areas, like the Sydney suburbs. Temperatures in New South Wales reached about 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said the fires are moving “frighteningly quick,” adding, “We are unfortunately very likely to lose homes but we will be very happy and call it a success of no lives are lost.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up 3,000 reservists to help.

“In recent times, particularly over the course of the balance of this week, we have seen this disaster escalate to an entirely new level,” Morrison said Saturday.

Scroll on for a look at how celebrities are using their platform to raise awareness of the disaster and to help.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Kidman and Urban announced on Instagram they are donating $500,000 to efforts to stop the fires.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote on her Instagram page. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Pink

Pink took to Instagram to share the same list of links Kidman posted. The singer pledged $500,000 to the efforts as well.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink wrote. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez shared a link to News.com.au article listing ways people can help those impacted by the fires.

“Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia,” Gomez tweeted. “Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, a native Australian, shared his sadness on Twitter, including a scary photo of a firefighter in the midst of the bushfires.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones,” the Logan actor wrote. “This is an immense tragedy for our home country.”

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness shared a video and photos from his trip to Australia with the show. The reality star said his heart “has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there.”

“The people, animals, and spirit of Australia is so beautifully unique & seeing how much everyone has banded together to help is major especially [Celeste Barber] and everything she’s has done to raise funds for her country in this crisis,” Van Ness wrote. “Go to the link in my bio & donate to [Barber] Australia fundraiser & if you’re in a position to donate anything that would be a very much appreciated. It’s estimated over 480 MILLION animals are dead & as fires are continuing to grow. They will surly need all the support they can get.”

Nick Kroll and Joel Edgerton

Comedian Nick Kroll and Australian actor Joel Edgerton sound like an unlikely duo. However, they are joining forces to raise funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“[Edgerton] and I are raising money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (@nswrfs) to combat the #australianfires. Link in Bio. Pass along!!! #fightfirewithafiver,” Kroll wrote alongside a video with Edgerton.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone re-posted a photo activist Greta Thunberg shared on her Instagram page to raise awareness of the fires.

“My heartfelt prayers for relief from the fires in Australia,” Stone wrote alongside a striking photo of a kangaroo in front of a home destroyed by the fires.

“Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun,” Thunberg wrote in the original post. “2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground.”

“The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald,” Thunberg continued. “The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the [Australia Fires]. That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.”

