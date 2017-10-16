Nicole Kidman Gets Flustered Over Her Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgard

When Alexander Skarsgard picked up his Emmy for Big Little Lies last month, co-star Nicole Kidman gave him a big kiss… with her husband Keith Urban sitting right next to her. It looked a little awkward for viewers at home, but during a stop on the Graham Norton Show, Kidman said Urban was ok with it.

When Norton went to show off a picture from the Emmys after congratulating Kidman for her own win, it was a picture of that kiss. “You are so provocative, Graham,” Kidman told the host. “Why are you showing that?”

“It’s a lovely moment of celebration, Nicole!” Norton replied.

“I kissed my husband to,” Kidman assured Norton and the rest of the audience.

Kidman’s The Upside co-star Bryan Cranston, who was also on Graham Norton, noted Urban was “applauding” the kiss.

“I did kiss him because…but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Kidman said.

“We saw it!” Norton said, referencing Kidman and Skarsgard’s scenes together in Big Little Lies.

“Alright I’m backing off,” the Oscar-winner said, realizing that there was no way she could win this. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin… I mean, not a mannequin!”

Kidman and Skarsgard played husband and wife in Big Little Lies, which won eight Emmys. Kidman won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie while Skarsgard picked up Outstanding Supporting Actor. The series also won Outstanding Limited Series.