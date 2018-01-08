Nicole Kidman Joins Instagram With Award-Winning Posts

Nicole Kidman took to social media after Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards to share a few victorious Instagram posts.

The 50-year-old actress shared her first-ever Instagram on Monday morning to show off the hardware she took home from the awards ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“About last night……shut the place down!!!” she captioned a photo of herself inside The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night. #TimesUp.”

Not only did Kidman and Big Little Lies sweep the competition, but it appears that she literally shut down the gala, with chairs being stacked and Beverly Hilton employees clearing up the space in the background.

Kidman, who won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, bragged on her show’s success at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards.

My sisters ❤️ A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:32am PST

In a second post, she shared a photo with Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, captioning it, “My sisters.”

It should also be noted that Kidman follows only five people on Instagram — each of her four co-stars mentioned above and her husband, Keith Urban.

She paid tribute to Urban in her emotional acceptance speech.

“Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away, and that is love,” she said. “It’s true. I love you so much.”

In addition to Urban and her co-stars, Kidman also thanked her mother, Janelle Kidman.

“My mama was an advocate for the women’s movement when I was growing up, and because of her, I’m standing here,” said Kidman. “My achievements are her achievements.”

The award-winning cast of Big Little Lies all wore black in solidarity with victims of abuse and sexual assault.

“This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now — abuse,” Kidman said. “I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change, through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let’s keep the conversation alive.”

Big Little Lies was recently picked up for a second season.

See full coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes here.