Jessica Simpson Cradles Her Shimmering Baby Bump at New York City Event

Jessica Simpson is currently pregnant with her third child, and the designer has been showing off her growing baby bump during a trip to New York City this week.

On Thursday night, Simpson attended the Fashion Footwear Association of New York Awards in the Big Apple, glamming up her bump in a shimmering burgundy ombré maxi dress with beaded detailing.

“To me, beauty truly comes from within and when I feel good in my own skin, and the clothes that are covering that skin, I can project my best self,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself from the event.

She also stopped for a snap with Katy Perry, who Simpson called “one of my faves.”

She was also spotted out and about on Friday, walking in Soho in black leggings, a black sweater and black ankle boots, accessorizing with large black sunglasses and a black bag.

Simpson announced her pregnancy on Sept. 18, sharing the news with two photos on Instagram.

The designer first shared a snap of her and Johnson’s two children, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, holding black balloons adorned with white polka dots.

“SURPRISE…” she wrote.

The next snap saw the black balloons replaced with smaller pink ones, with Simpson revealing that she will be welcoming a daughter.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she shared in the caption. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Her first bump photo quickly followed, with the former pop star sharing a snap of herself standing outdoors wearing a black patterned maxi dress and sunglasses and cradling her stomach.

“My baby love,” she wrote.

Since then, Simpson has offered a handful of pregnancy updates, including a recent moment where she got real about flying while pregnant.

“I’m surprised I look like I’ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight,” she wrote next to a selfie shared this week.

Just before that, the singer got creative with her in-flight remedies, posting a photo of herself with a frozen bag of potatoes propped up on her feet.

“When you’re pregnant and have to ice your swollen feet before the flight…” she wrote.

