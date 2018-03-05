See the Worst Dressed Celebrities on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

The 90th annual Academy Awards brought out a sea of Hollywood celebrities in their finest couture. Some designer frock selections anchored major moments for modern fashion, while others sank to the bottom of every best dressed list.

Among standout best dressed moments were Jennifer Garner and Nicole Kidman owning the carpet in cobalt blue, Margot Robbie in delicate cream Chanel and Lupita Nyong’o in a show-stopping chain gold and black one-shoulder work of art.

And while the carpet was mostly free of wardrobe malfunctions, some Oscars outfits came vastly short of earning praise from viewers and fashion editors alike.

To see some of the year’s most significant fashion misses on Hollywood’s biggest night, keep scrolling!

Salma Hayek:

Hayek’s lavender Gucci gown had viewers rolling out mixed reviews, with some praising the star’s “dripping in diamonds” look and others calling her “a purple lampshade.”

Compared to other gowns on the Oscars carpet, the Beatriz at Dinner star’s frock was a little loud, featuring an excess of Harry Winston diamonds, sequins, layered ruffles.

Had the designer stuck to one method of embellishment or a quieter color, Hayek’s dress may not have been such an eye sore. But the chaotic nature of every sequin, diamond and purple shimmer landed her atop most “worst dressed” lists.

Viola Davis:

Davis’ look had elements of a major win on the red carpet, from her bold natural curls to the neon color of her Michael Kors gown.

The problem with the former Oscar winner’s dress was the silhouette and ill fit, culminating with the awkward bra-top stitching at her chest. The shimmering bright pink gown did little to showcase Davis’ strong, curvy body and rather chose to accentuate her chest by adding wired cups to the thick-strapped top.

For a trendsetter on the red carpet, this was an uncharacteristic miss for the actress.

Lindsey Vonn:

Lindsey Vonn missed the mark with her custom black gown by stylist Jeff Kim, largely because of its several chaotic elements that don’t seem to flow well together.

But the Olympic bronze medalist should be cut some slack; she says a fashion emergency caused them to cut the sleeves of the dress moments before she headed to her call time on the red carpet.

The original sketch of Vonn’s gown shows it with full-length sleeves that mimic the material of the cutouts around her knees and chest. The simple addition could’ve helped tie the gown together, but instead she stepped out with a snipped dress at the last minute.

While Vonn made it on several “worst dressed” list with this gothic-style number, the skier channeled angelic vibes in a gorgeous sheer champagne dress for Vanity Fair‘s afterparty.

Adam Rippon:

Channeling Johnny Weir’s fashion forward approach, Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon hit the carpet in a Moschino tux featuring leather harness and shoulder straps.

While he was certainly the most memorably dressed male at the Oscars, the 50 Shades of Rippon-esque vibe was a bit too avant-garde for the event, many viewers wrote on social media.

That isn’t to suggest that men have to dress in a classic black tux to be well dressed — several patterned suits and embellished lapels were spotted at the Oscars — but this bondage-style outfit by Jeremy Scott is a bit extreme for most.

Maya Rudolph:

Maya Rudolph lit up the stage with her shoe-less comedic bit alongside Tiffany Haddish during the 90th annual ceremony, but her dress left a lot to the imagination.

The baggy, thick material from head to toe lacked structure and youthfulness, and looked more like an extension of the 900-foot red carpet than a fashion-forward gown.

Andra Day:

Andrea Day earned major points for her confident horizontal poses on the Oscars red carpet, but her pastel patterned Zac Posen gown left many fans scratching their heads.

The gown, which featured a corset top, plus ruffles and bustles in several awkward places, looked heavy and unflattering on Day’s feminine figure. With celebs donning chic and sleek gowns for the Academy Awards, Day’s frock seemed out of place (and, minus the front slit, about 300 years too late).

The singer slipped into a black ball gown for her performance alongside Common, where she looked classy, strong and stunning in the structured A-line dress.

Emily Blunt:

Emily Blunt opted for a pale tufted tulle gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, but the look was ironically both bland and over-embellished.

The usually sophisticated Mary Poppins Returns star donned the icy blue-gray gown which blended in with her pale skin tone, but the puffed tulle sleeves and high neck alongside the floral appliques around her bust made the gown too busy for fans’ liking.



Nightgown-esque frock aside, fans praised Blunt for her upcoming role as Mary Poppins as the teaser was released during the ceremony.

She also made a major comeback from this wardrobe fail when she changed for the Vanity Fair afterparty, during which she played in a nude-lined form-fitting chocolate gown that was beaded with leaves and birds.

St. Vincent:

Singer St. Vincent hit the Oscars red carpet in a teeny mini-dress that fashioned more of a swimsuit than a gown.

Perhaps the more unfortunate part of the dress was the unique hemline that came to a point just below her modesty. The bizarre cutout ensemble also featured a bow-tied sash, sweetheart neckline and a massive single puffy satin sleeve.

St. Vincent’s appearance on the red carpet came as she performed alongside Sufjan Stephens, who was nominated for Best Original Song for his tune in Call Me By Your Name.

Blanca Blanco:

Best known to viewers as the woman who wore red to the all-black Golden Globes red carpet in January, actress Blanca Blanco made another misguided fashion choice at the hands of designer Atria Couture.

As one Twitter user put it, the significant chest cutout and strikingly high slit was a “wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.”

According to Fox News, Blanco actually helped design the dress. “The colors I selected were important to me because those colors symbolize equality, new beginnings and passion,” she said.

After being criticized for her sexy — possibly inappropriate — look in January, she said the critique hurt her feelings. “But I guess it’s part of being in our industry,” she said. “We have people who appreciate you and others that don’t. The designer Atria Couture did an amazing job with my dress and I appreciate them for dressing me. Shaming is part of the problem.”