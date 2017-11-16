Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother in Prison After He Was Convicted for Sexual Assault of a Child

Nicki Minaj’s trip to Long Island last week was a somber one.

The rapper went to visit her brother in jail for the first time since he was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of his then 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Minaj went to visit the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow after her mother, Carol, asked to see her son. The site reported that Minaj and her brother are not on good terms, but she went to the facility to support her mother.

Carol hadn’t visited her son, Jelani Maraj, since he was convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child on November 9.

During the three-week trial, Minaj did not testify on her brother’s behalf, though her brother’s defense lawyers claimed she would. Sources told TMZ that the entertainer was never on the witness list, despite reports that she would testify that the alleged victim’s mother tried to extort her for millions of dollars.

The site said Maraj’s defense attorney David Schwartz tried to spin the case in opening arguments, claiming that Maraj’s former wife and mother of his stepdaughter Jacqueline Robinson had created a plan to shake down her husband’s famous sister.

Schwartz reportedly claimed Robinson forced her children to lie to authorities, then told Minaj, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.”

Maraj’s lawyer also claimed Robinson devised a plan to get Maraj to marry her so she could extort Minaj for large amounts of money.

Schwarts also filed a motion for a mistrial during preceedings, but New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald dismissed the motion, Newsday reports.

During the trial, a 10-year-old boy who is the alleged victim’s sister, told the court he saw his then-stepfather’s “private parts” touching his sister in a room at a Baldwin, New York, house in 2015. The boy testified that Maraj slapped him and threatened him later. However, the boy said the lights were not on in the room.

A scientist also testified that a stain on the alleged victim’s pants was “consistent” with Maraj’s DNA, but she also said there was a small example of material from a third person that couldn’t be tested.

Maraj will be sentenced on December 14, and he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Photo credit: Instagram / @nickiminaj