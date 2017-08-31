Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Photo With Beyonce and Alicia Keys

Nicki Minaj is throwing it back!

The rapper used this week’s Throwback Thursday to share two vintage photos of herself, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys — one with the trio smiling together and another featuring the divas pulling their best funny faces.

3️⃣ songs tonight #NoFlag w|London on the track 🚫🏳 #YouAlreadyKnow w|Fergie #ImGettingReady w|TashaCobbs A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Minaj used the caption to alert fans to her new music, directing them to her features on three new tracks from different artists — London On Da Track’s “No Flag,” Fergie’s “You Already Know” and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “I’m Getting Ready.”

That same night, Minaj made headlines again when she tweeted “be humble” after Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Referencing Kendrick Lamar’s track “Humble,” Minaj wrote, “N*gga sit down. Be humble,” soon after Swift’s track was released. While Minaj didn’t name Swift in the tweet and the whole thing could just be coincidental, the pair did feud in 2015 when Minaj expressed frustration with that year’s VMA nominees.

“If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj tweeted at the time.

Swift assumed the tweet was directed at her and responded, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot..”

Minaj fired back with “Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this.”

The two women later performed together at that year’s ceremony and seemed to squash their feud, although Minaj’s new tweet has some fans thinking otherwise, along with the fact that she appeared in the music video for Katy Perry’s reported Swift diss track, “Swish Swish.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nickiminaj