Nicki Minaj Turns Heads With Sultry Bondage Inspired Outfit

Nicki Minaj is taking athletic wear to another level!

The 35-year-old rapper turned heads in a bondage-inspired outfit sitting courtside while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday evening.

Showing off ample cleavage and her famous curves, Minaj clad herself in a latex bodysuit trimmed with metal studs and sexy fishnet fabric.

She paired the over-the-top look with simple sunglasses and lightning bolt earrings for an outfit that was certainly a showstopper.

She also showed off the look on Instagram, posing beside a car in a snap captioned, “Plates say #ChunLi. Drop da Benz off. Only 15 pairs of these Balenciaga shoes were made in a size 6 or so I’m told…”

The photos the “Superbass” artist posted on Instagram were the first of her full body since December 2017, where she posed with Lil Wayne.

Apparently, the “Anaconda” rapper has been busy doing her thing and making music, announcing earlier Tuesday that she is planning to drop new music later this week.

The chart-topper announced she is releasing two new singles, “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” on Thursday.

Posting the artwork for her upcoming tracks, Nicki simply captioned them with the date and time they would be available.

Shortly before she went offline, Minaj made a comment about being a female rapper that set hip-hop Twitter ablaze when talking to XXL.

“There wasn’t a big female rap presence right before I got in,” she said. “So, my role was really reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.”

Not long after Minaj made the claims, rap legend Missy Elliott took to Twitter to praise one of her friends and collaborators, Lil Kim, in what many thought was a slam at Minaj’s claims.

“There’s no denying that @LilKim has been a risk taker not just in music but in fashion she wasn’t afraid. She meshed high fashion & hiphop,” Elliott tweeted.

Looks like Minaj is upping her fashion game as well!

