Nicki Minaj Shares 'Virgin Mary' Baby Bump Photo

Nicki Minaj confirmed months of speculation on Monday morning that she was in fact pregnant. In an Instagram post, the rapper shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump and titling it "preggers." Since her exciting announcement, she's posted several photos of her baby bump, including a "Virgin Mary" image, and fans are excited.

View this post on Instagram And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

For the last several months, fans have questioned if she and husband Kenneth Petty, who she married in October, were expecting their first child together after she dropped hints on social media. However, she never confirmed it until now. The pair dated when they were teenagers and rekindled their relationship in 2018 after Petty was released from prison.

Although Minaj seems happier than ever, their relationship hasn't come without controversy. Fans have had an issue with the fact that Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York; however, she has continued to defend their relationship. "He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo," Minaj wrote on Instagram.

In recent years, Minaj has opened up more and more about wanting to be a mom one day, even telling her fans that she wanted to step away from the entertainment industry to pursue a life as a wife and mom. However, she retracted that statement but has further detailed prioritizing getting married first, then having a baby after that, even saying that she potentially doesn't want to stop at just one baby, she may have two.

"I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don't want people in my business. I'd rather not do anything that's going to be on paper but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head," she said to Complex in 2014. "By the fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle and I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two."

She also told the outlet that her biggest fear "is that I'll become so consumed with work that I'll forget to live my personal life to the fullest," adding, "If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother."