Nicki Minaj Throws Fans off Guard With Steamy Remark About Michael B. Jordan at People’s Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj shocked fans watching the People’s Choice Awards during her acceptance speech by suggesting actor Michael B. Jordan is going to do something special with her Sunday night.

“Shoutout to Donatella for making me this custom Versace, and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight,” the rapper said after accepting the Female Artist of 2018 award.

Jimmy Fallon broke into laughter behind her, as did fans in the crowd and at home. Several fans were stunned by the remark.

Nicki Minaj and Michael B. Jordan need to happen #PCAs pic.twitter.com/LqQIZbFodk — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 12, 2018

“I can’t with you sis,” one fan wrote.

“[Minaj] just said @michaelb4jordan is taking her dress off tonight gurllllll,” another added, alongside plenty of laughing emojis and a high-fiving GIF.

A handful of viewers had negative reactions to the hilarious moment. “This is how rumors start,” one fan wrote to Minaj.

This was not the only comment Minaj had that raised eyebrows on social media. “I want to dedicate this award to Kim Kardashian’s a– in that dress tonight.”

Kardashian did not seem to mind the call-out, tweeting a link to a Daily Mail article on the comment, and adding, “My boo.”

My boo 😍😍😍 Nicki Minaj mentions ‘Kim Kardashian’s a**’ at People’s Choice Awards

//t.co/pmgVxOefxb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 12, 2018

Minaj was the opening act of the night, kicking the event off with “Good Form” and “Dip” with Tyga. Her album Queen was also won the Album of 2018 award.

Queen was Minaj’s first full-length studio album since 2014’s The Pinkprint. It includes the singles “Barbie Dreams,” “Bed” and “Chun-Li.” “Good Form” was also featured on the album.

Tyga released “Dip” as a single in September, ahead of his upcoming new album. In October, a version featuring Minaj was released.

As for Jordan, he appeared on the Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018 nominee Black Panther, but lost both awards to another Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War. He also stars in the upcoming Creed 2, which hits theaters on Nov. 21.

This year marked the first time the People’s Choice Awards aired on E! instead of CBS. The other big music winners included BTS for Group of 2018, Blake Shelton for Country Artist of 2018 and Taylor Swift for Concert Tour of 2018.

Photo credit: E! Network