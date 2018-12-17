All the Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2018 Explained

In 2018, there were dozens of celebrity feuds that spilled over from Twitter into the physical realm. Many of them began years ago, but reached new heights in the past 12 months.

Some of the celebrity feuds we saw this year involved Kanye West, whose never-ending disagreements with Drake exploded into a Twitter marathon on Dec. 13. Others came after messy break-ups, like the one between Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus. There was one feud about something as banal as album sales, while another came after an actress refused her former co-star’s sympathy.

Scroll on for a look at some of the biggest celebrity feuds of 2018.

Kanye West and Pusha T vs. Drake

Rappers Kanye West and Drake have been feuding for years. Drake kept it going when he dissed West in Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Then, Pusha T released the West-produced diss track “Infared.” Drake fired back with “Duppy Freestyle,” and Pusha T responded with “The Story of Adidon.” In “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha claimed Drake has a secret son. Drake told LeBron James on HBO that he believes West told Pusha about the secret.

Flashforward to Dec. 13 when West began a Twitter marathon. He received a message asking to clear Drake’s use of the track “Say You Will” in his song “Say What’s Real.” West refused, and said Drake personally called him about it. Then, West accused Drake of threatening his family. West also blamed Drake for a stabbing at a Toronto Pusha T concert in November, although there is no evidence Drake had a connection to it. Drake’s only response to all this was an Instagram Story post with five laughing emojis.

Joy Behar vs. Kid Rock

It would not be a year without a View host involved in a feud. In late December, Kid Rock went on Fox & Friends, where he called Joy Behar a “b–” while complaining about political correctness.

“God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and another. People need to calm down get a little less politically correct,” Rock said during a live interview from his Nashville steak house. “I would say, ‘love everybody,’ except I’d say, ‘screw that Joy Behar b—.’”

Of course, Behar did not let this go down without responding. She invited him to go on the show to have a beer with “these b–es.”

“Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said. “What does it say about me that he feels the need to say that, though? Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots?”

Kid Rock ended up being dropped as the grand marshall for Nashville’s Christmas Day parade because of his language.

Iggy Azalea vs. Bhad Bhabie

Iggy Azalea, who has not released a full-length album since 2014, and Bhad Bhabie, the 15-year-old better known as “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, took their Twitter war of words to the real world at a fashion show for Cardi B’s clothing line in Los Angeles. During the event, Bregoli threw a drink at Azalea, who then took to Instagram to attempt to laugh it all off.

The whole fight began after Bregoli made fun of Azalea for suddenly cancelling a tour.

Later, Wendy Williams made fun of the feud, wondering why the 28-year-old Azalea wants anything to do with a 15-year-old.

Azalea responded by tweeting, “Imaging having to F– Wendy Williams.”





Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud also went from back-and-forth comments to a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week Party in September. The two both attended a Harper’s Bazaar party, where Cardi reportedly tried to “kick and punch” Minaj. They also reportedly threw their shoes at each other, and Cardi was escorted out of the event, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In October, Minaj tried to put the whole thing to bed by asking for peace.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you,” Minaj tweeted.

“@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing,” Cardi replied.

Travis Scott vs. Nicki Minaj

Minaj also had a feud with rapper Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster. However, unlike the battle with Cardi, it did not get physical.

Minaj had the bad luck of releasing her new album Queen around the same time as Scott’s hit album Astrowold. Scott’s album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but Minaj accused Scott of some accounting shenanigans.

“Travis sold over 50k of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA,” Minaj tweeted. “I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi. lol. I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus and thank you to my fans.”

Minaj then called Scott out on his radio show for selling downloads for his album with tour tickets and merchandise. Then at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Jenner tried to avoid Minaj on the red carpet.

Lil Xan vs. Noah Cyrus

Lil Xan learned the hard way that eating too many hot Cheetos is a bad idea. He also learned the hard way that airing your dirty laundry out for everyone to read is not a good idea.

Over the summer, Xan dated Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. They broke up over Laboy Day weekend after he accused Cyrus of cheating on him. Cyrus was confused, because she only texted him a meme with Chalie Puth’s head photoshopped onto the naked body of a porn star with an eggplant emoji between his legs.

Xan disputed this, claiming the real reason had to do with a photo Cyrus took with EDM producer Ookay.

“Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt,” Cyrus replied.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from.”

After that boiled over, Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight in September that things were now fine between the former couple. Lil Xan also entered rehab in early December and is now dating Annie Smith.

Kim Cattrall vs. Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have not been on the best terms since Cattrall reportedly turned down appearing in a third Sex and the City movie. Back in February, their feud took a strange turn when Parker offered her sympathy after Cattrall’s brother Chris died at age 55. Cattrall rejected Parker in an Instagram post.

“If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” Parker explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram, alongside a caption in which she accused Parker of being a hypocrite.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker], that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote. “Let me make this VERY clear. (if I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim Kardashian West vs. Taylor Swift

Everything old is new again, at least when it comes to Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift’s relationship. The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer seemingly acknowledged her feud with the Wests by including snakes on her Reputation tour stage. It was a reference to Kardashian leaking Swift’s phone conversation with Kanye West over the song “Famous” in 2016.

Swift gave a long speech during the first Reputation show to explain the snakes.

“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh? A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore,” Swift said. “I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you.”