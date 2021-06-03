Nicki Minaj Stuns in Sheer Outfit in Rare Photo With Husband Kenneth Petty

✖

Nicki Minaj is showing off her stunning figure in a rare photo with husband Kenneth Petty. The rapper, 38, typically keeps her relationship off of social media but took to Instagram Wednesday to share a shot with her man. The two sit side by side in the photo, with Minaj rocking a sheer outfit with a lace corset top and black pants and Petty matching in a camouflage shirt and black pants.

"I could still go to my hood, they know my body is good," Minaj captioned the photo, using a lyric from her song "Fractions." The song lyrics also reference her decision to step back from the spotlight and start a family: "I fell back, I had a baby you know, I did the mother thing, I did the wife thing, all that, yeah," she raps.

Minaj and Petty married in October 2019, less than a year after the former childhood friends reconnected. In July 2020, the "Super Bass" artist revealed she was expecting their first child together. "#Preggers," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes." In September, Minaj gave birth to their son, going into labor at home, the hitmaker revealed on Twitter during a December 2020 Q&A session. "I was butt naked," she recounted of the moment she felt her water break. "Just got out of the shower and I asked [Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm and quietly said, ‘Omg, I’m about to be in labor.’ He was very scared, and I was laughing at him."

Minaj has kept her early days as a mother private but shared on May 29 a video of her 8-month-old attempting to walk with his dad's help. "Are you trying to do all of that today?" Minaj asks her son in the video as he tries to stand up. "Are you gonna try and do all of that today? Am I bothering you?" The Grammy-nominee joked that her little one wanted her to "leave [him] alone already."

Minaj has been taking time away from being in the public eye in recent years but re-released her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in May. Additionally, HBO Max has revealed it will be releasing an upcoming documentary series on the artist, although no release date for the doc has been confirmed.