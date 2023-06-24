Nicki Minaj's New Neighbors Sign Petition to Keep Her and Husband Kenneth Petty Out of Neighborhood

Nicki Minaj and her neighbors are embroiled in a conflict over her husband, and they want the couple out. A petition has been circulated online among Hidden Hills residents worried about the possibility of Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, moving into the neighborhood, and hundreds of people have signed the petition, TMZ reported. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner also own homes in the area. Beverly Bardan, a Hidden Hills resident, started a petition to protest Petty's status as a registered sex offender after being convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995. He has spent more than four years in prison due to his crime. Petty recently updated his legal documents on Megan's Law website to change his address.

Minaj and her husband Petty purchased a mansion in Hidden Hills in December. Petty is currently serving a one-year home detention sentence because he has not been registered as a sex offender in California. According to Bardan, Minaj and Petty's presence would lower home values and threaten safety in Hidden Hills. Minaj's neighbors are encouraged to warn residents about Petty, and she wants people to sign the petition to "SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!" This petition, entitled "SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS," was launched shortly after Minaj spent $19.5 million on her estate. However, the petition has gained quite a bit of traction recently, with over 100 signatures added in the last few days, bringing the total to 862 signatures.

Nicki Minaj Petition to Get Her Out of Neighborhood Appears to be Cardi Fan Troll https://t.co/prAtOcfxS5 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2023

It should be noted that TMZ reported that it is still unclear how many, if any, of Minaj's neighbors signed Change.org petitions requesting Minaj to move from the area. The outlet believes strong evidence indicates that the whole thing might be a Cardi B fan's elaborate prank against the rapper. In response to the petition, TMZ contacted Hidden Hills Community Association, which neighbors are urged to contact if they have any concerns about Minaj and Petty. In a letter sent to the outlet, an HHCA official informed the outlet they were unaware of the petition nor of a Beverly Barden, who started the petition residing in the community. According to TMZ, no Beverly Barden is listed at Hidden Hills, but the outlet suggests the name could be a play on the Bardi Gang, a nickname for Cardi B's fans. TMZ has further evidence the petition is a troll by Cardi B fans as shown by a tweet from December identifying the document with the message: "We, as nicki antis, can turn the residents of Hidden Hills AGAINST Nicki and her pedo husband moving in, hurting her assets in the process." The outlet says the same Cardi fan also admitted to creating Beverly Bardan to start the petition.