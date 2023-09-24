Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Put on House Arrest

After seeming to call out Offset on social media, Nicki Minaj's controversial beau is placed on house arrest.

Nicki Minaj's husband sort of lived out a classic Chappelle's Show sketch in real life recently. According to TMZ, Kenneth Petty is on house arrest for at least 120 days due to his alleged threats against Offset on social media. The court documents obtained by TMZ show that Petty violated his federal probation with the threat and made them "while in company of someone with a criminal record."

The reason this is like a Chappelle's Show sketch is that Petty was calling out Offset while he was supposedly in a New York City hotel. Petty appeared with two friends and they were acting "menacing," according to TMZ, all while Offset was nowhere near them. "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p--," Petty reportedly says in the clip.

The Migos rapper was actually far away, sharing his own video of him laughing at the threats while exiting his private jet on the tarmac. "I'm getting off a jet, he's funny," the rapper said.

While Offset was laughing, the authorities didn't seem to find the comedy in the situation. They were quick to level some punishment on Petty over the decision.

"This recent violation conduct raises concerns of Mr. Petty's willingness to comply with the Court's orders," a statement by the Central District of California says. "Such as, the probation officer believes placement in the Location Monitor Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty's activities, limit his movement, and provide sanctions for his non-compliance.

Petty was sentenced in 2022 to probation and home detention in Los Angeles due to failing to register as a sex offender. He has already been convicted of attempted rape and attempted murder, serving two stints in prison. The 2022 landed him a 3-year probation stretch, which might be extended a bit now due to this issue.

Nicki Minaj reportedly weighed in on the situation with a post to social media on Saturday. "Can't call the cops every time you flop. Just saying," she posted to her Instagram Stories, which is a reference to the drama, according to Billboard.