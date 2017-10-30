Nicki Minaj Squeezes Into Bubblegum-Colored Barbie Suit in New Photo

Nicki Minaj is channeling her inner Barbie in her latest Instagram snap. The 34-year-old rapper took to social media on Sunday to upload a steamy snap that shows her sporting long blonde locks and a pink bodysuit.

18 hour SECRET photo shoot the other day. This is NOT a look from the shoot. Just having some Barbie fun in my Barbie Dream House between looks 🎀👅🤸🏽‍♂️ 📸: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

“18 hour SECRET photo shoot the other day,” she captioned the snap. “This is NOT a look from the shoot. Just having some Barbie fun in my Barbie Dream House between looks.”

The picture shows the “Anaconda” rapper striking a pose with her finger in her mouth while looking away from the camera. Her blonde tresses swept over her shoulders as she showcased her famous figure in the daring pink number.

The outfit featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a V-cut neckline. As for her makeup, Minaj opted for a glam look complete with long lashes and pink lipstick.

Earlier in the day, Minaj posted a previous pic showing off the same outfit. She accessorized with a pink visor for the second photo.

“Malibu Barbie,” she captioned the post.