Nicki Minaj’s Look During Miley Cyrus’ Performance At Billboard Music Awards Is Priceless

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus is likely set to take off once again as the 34-year-old rapper shot the former Hannah Montana star an unimpressed look during her emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus took to the stage in Las Vegas to perform her latest single “Malibu,” which was penned about her Hunger Games beau Liam Hemsworth. The 24-year-old pop superstar was sporting a more modest look than she has in performances in years past as Cyrus donned a loose-fitting, white bandeau top, white cutoff shorts, and a beige hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of the song, Miley was clearly moved by the audience reaction and was holding back tears as the crowd clapped and cheered.

The cameras later panned towards “Anaconda” rapper Nicki Minaj,who kicked off the awards show with a 9-minute set. Minaj was spotted laughing and smiling before shooting Miley a serious side-eye as the “Wrecking Ball” songstress cried on stage.

Up Next: What Did Drake Say About Toilet Paper To Get Bleeped At Billboard Music Awards

Minaj and Cyrus have butted heads in the past. At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj lashed out for not being nominated for Video Of The Year. She claimed that she was snubbed because of racial discrimination.

“If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj wrote on Twitter. “I’m not always confident. Just tired. Black women influence pop culture so much, but are rarely rewarded for it.”

Miley later called out Nicki saying that the rapper made it more about herself than about race. At the awards show that year, Nicki took the stage to accept the award for Best Hip-Hop video and proceeded to blast Miley during her speech.

More: Cher Wows at First Award Show Performance in 15 Years at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

“And now, back to this b*tch who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press: Miley, What’s good?” Minaj said.

Miley Cyrus was hosting the awards show and later had some words of her own to hit back at Minaj.

“We’re all in this industry. We all do interviews and we all know how they manipulate sh*t. Nicki, congratu-f***ing-lations,” Cyrus said.

Check out the video of Nicki Minaj giving Miley Cyrus the side-eye at the Billboard Music Awards below:

[H/T Daily Mail]