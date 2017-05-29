Nicki Minaj Cops A Feel On Paris Hilton While At Cannes

There’s been no shortage of interesting and intriguing photos coming out of the Cannes Film Festival in France, but this photo Paris Hilton just posted to her Instagram certainly drives some intrigue.

In the photo, Hilton, looking very classic Hollywood, poses in a silver sequined gown and a pair of big pink sunglasses.

Standing next to her is globally-recognized hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, donning a dress somewhat similar to Hilton’s but in red.

What really ends up catching your eyes about the photo is not necessarily the two successful woman, or their wardrobe selections, but, rather, that Minaj is blatantly copping a feel on Hilton.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 28, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Paris doesn’t seem to mind, considering that she’s the one who posted the photo and captioned it, “Amazing evening at the #amfAR after party with my gorgeous girl @NickiMinaj.”

It’s always nice to find out which celebrities are close friends.

Recently, Nicki cuddled up with another celeb on Instagram, and that picture has also garnered a lot of attention.

In the photo, Nicki and fellow rapper Nas are cuddling up to each other in a restaurant booth.

Nicki captioned the photo, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas #NickiMiNAS”

Taking a cue from his potential new main squeeze, Nas reposted the pic and added, “Straight Outta Queens! #Repost @nickiminaj.”

Earlier this year, Nicki split from her long-time boyfriend, Meek Mill, who is also a rapper, after Mill started a beef with Minaj’s good friend Drake that didn’t paint Mill in a good light with fans.

Nas, on the other hand, has kept his romantic relationships private ever since he went through a messy split in 2010 from his wife Kelis, who is also a performer.

While neither had the best luck dating music industry peers in the past, maybe the second time is the charm.

