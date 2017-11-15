Nicki Minaj ‘Breaks the Internet’ With New NSFW Magazine Cover

Nicki Minaj is following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashain West in an attempt to “break the internet.”

Minaj is the cover model for Paper‘s latest “Break The Internet” issue, which began when Kardashian posed for a completely nude spread back in November 2014.

The goal was for the photos to be so racey that they would cause a massive stir online, which they did.

Minaj’s fisrt attempt at following up that success is the below cover photo from the magazine. It features a “Minaj à trois,” with the “Super Bass” rapper posing three times. The three photos, taken by Ellen von Unwerth, are edited together to create one revealing image.

She’s shown in a black leather outfit in one pose, silver pasties and thigh-high boots in another and a pink dress with numerous cut-outs in the third.

Minaj simply captioned the shot “Wanna Minaj?” along with the general magazine info.

As of now, it’s already received 1 million likes on Instagram.

See the photo below: