Nickelodeon Legend Who Was Nominated for 4 Emmys Dies in Traffic Collision: Guy Moon Was 63

Beloved composer Guy Moon has died. He was 63.

Moon, known for composing the music for several iconic Nickelodeon hits, was gravely injured last Thursday in Wilmington, California after he was hit in an accidental traffic collision while riding a scooter. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He was best known for composing the music to beloved Nick shows like Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy, Back at the Barnyard, Big Time Rush, and Fairly OddParents—the latter of which earned him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Music & Lyrics.

His family released a statement on Facebook honoring his legacy.

“We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon,” the statement read. “We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life. He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”

In addition to his Nickelodeon hits, Moon also composed for animated shows like Cow and Chicken, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Netflix’s reboot of Johnny Test.

Outside of animation, he composed for movies like Minority Report, Mystic Pizza, The Crash, and Fight Club.

He is survived by his wife and their three children.