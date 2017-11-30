Nick Lachey Plans on Carving out ‘Special Day’ for Son Phoenix

Nick Lachey doesn’t want Christmas to swallow up his son’s special day.

The 98 Degrees frontman and his wife Vanessa Lachey welcomed their youngest son, Phoenix Robert, 10 weeks prematurely on Christmas Eve last year.

It’s hardly the best time to have a birthday, and those who do often mope about getting mixed in with holiday celebrations. So Nick says he’ll have to work out another day for the family to dedicate to their son. The couple also have two other children together, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 5.

10 months and straight cold chillin!!! Haha! Phoenix Robert Lachey we Love EVERYTHING about you!💙😎❤️

“We’ll figure it out — as he gets older, we’ll have to make sure we carve out a special day for him so he doesn’t feel like it’s just swallowed up with Christmas,” Nick told PEOPLE.

Nick and Vanessa have been extremely busy these past few months, both competing in Dancing With the Stars this season. His band is also in the middle of touring with his band to promote their Christmas album Let It Snow.

The final day of the band’s tour actually lands the day before Phoenix’s birthday.

“I’m literally gonna get in the car as soon as the show’s over and drive from Nevada back home so I can be there,” said Nick.

Nick says his kids are “getting inundated” with the band’s new album, saying it is on “full repeat” in his home.