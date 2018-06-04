Nick Jonas Swoons Over Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Smile’ as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may not have officially commented on rumors regarding their relationship, but thanks to Instagram, it seems the duo’s romance is heating up.

On Saturday, Chopra used the platform to share a photo of herself enjoying a burger with friends, smiling over a plate of In-N-Out.

“Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she wrote.

Fans quickly zeroed in on one comment left under the Quantico star’s beaming snap, with Jonas having used his own account to write “That smile,” along with a heart emoji.

The flirty comment comes after Chopra and Jonas were reported to have enjoyed dinner together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday.

“They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw,” a source told People. “Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music.”

The duo reportedly dined on guacamole, ceviche and tacos and “seemed really into each other,” according to the source. “They were very cute.”

Last week, Chopra and Jonas attended Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl before reportedly spending the rest of the Memorial Day weekend together.

An insider said that the two had stayed in touch after meeting last year, but have recently been “heating up.”

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” the source said, adding that the pair’s relationship is still “very casual.”

Chopra also sparked rumors after she commented on one of Jonas’ Instagram posts last week, responding to the 25-year-old’s snap of himself and DJ Mustard with a pink heart and fire emoji.

Chopra and Jonas attended the 2017 Met Gala together and posed for photos, but the 35-year-old actress explained on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that their red-carpet moment was due to the fact that they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel asked Chopra on the show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that,” the star responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jackson Lee