Nick Jonas Snaps Poolside Photos of Wife Priyanka Chopra, and Fans Are Loving Them

Nick Jonas snapped some poolside pics of his wife Priyanka Chopra, and fans are loving them. In the photo’s, Chopra is seen lounging in a pool while wearing a white bathing suit and a pair of sunglasses. She also has a cocktail in her hand, and is a flashing a big smile in at least one of the photos. “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of the actresses fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one joking, “EVERYBODY SAY THANK YOU MR. JONAS.”

“Ladies get urself a husband who can take bombass pictures of u…” another person commented.

“NICK JONAS IS THE BEST THING HAPPENED TO THIS WORLD,” someone else wrote.

“Lord have mercy on me please! I wasn’t ready for this hotness,” one other follower gushed.

Chopra’s new sister-in-law Sophie Turner — who married Nick’s brother Joe — also commented on the post, quipping, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this.”

Jonas and Chopra married last year, with Jonas recently posting a sweet photo and message about his time with his bride.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Jonas said in the post. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

“It was just three days,” she revealed. “One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.”

After the couple returned stateside, they had one final wedding celebration in Jonas’ family hometown of Belmont, North Carolina.