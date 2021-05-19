Nick Jonas Reveals His Cracked Rib Was Result of Bike Stunt on This New TV Show

✖

Nick Jonas is still on the mend after he suffered a cracked rib. After assuring fans that he is doing well during a Monday appearance on The Voice, the "Chains" singer provided further details about his injuries when speaking with host Seth Meyers on Late Night Tuesday, revealing that his hospitalization was the result of an on-set biking accident involving older brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Speaking with Meyers, the 28-year-old revealed that he and his brothers "were shooting something for NBC" that was "competitive," E! News reports. Although Jonas did not reveal the name of the project, he told Entertainment Tonight it was for Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, an hour-long special set to air on July 21. Jonas said before hitting the race, which "was actually pretty intense," he and his brothers "all looked at each other beforehand" and said "'Just take it easy, let's not overdo it.'" Although the singer was "being responsible—I wasn't being overly competitive," he said, "just, something happened."

"It was one of those things where the steering wheel or whatever, the handlebars, just kind of got out from under me, and I just tumbled, man," Jonas continued. "And when I hit the ground, I actually felt like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to hurt one of my brothers,' because we're all this close, racing. But then when I got up, I was like, 'Nope, nope. It's me.'"

As was first reported Sunday, after the incident, Jonas was taken by ambulance to the hospital before returning home on Sunday. Although details of his injuries were initially unclear, he revealed Monday that he was recovering a cracked rib "and a few other bumps and bruises." He told ET the incident "probably could've been a little worse" and he was "feeling really lucky" for not suffering more serious injuries.

Still, Jonas admitted that recovery isn't easy given the nature of his injuries. He pointed out to Meyers that "it's been a weird couple days recovering from a rib injury because they basically tell you at the hospital, 'There's nothing we can do.' And so you just have to wait it out." Despite the incident, Jonas returned to The Voice on Monday for the Top 9 live performances, with the singer telling Meyers, "I get to sit in a chair for that the whole time too, so that's fine." Jonas added that "it's all good."

Following Tuesday night's live results, only five singers remain in the NBC signing competition, with Jonas' team member Rachel Mac advancing in the competition. New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the episodes live via Rakuten.

