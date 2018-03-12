Nick Gordon Officially Charged With Misdemeanor Battery

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was officially charged for battery in connection with an incident involving his girlfriend.

Seminole County Court records show that Gordon was charged with misdemeanor battery, reports The Blast.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Gordon was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on one count of domestic violence. According to online records cited by The Blast, he posted a $500 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.

Officers were called to Gordon’s home early Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found his girlfriend, 26-year-old Laura Leal, with a bloody and swollen lip. She refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges. However, the responding deputy still arrested Gordon, citing her injury and statements.

The Blast later obtained the recording of a 911 call Gordon placed. He claimed Leal threw a bottle at him and tore his shirt. He was crying on the phone, and told authorities it “sounds so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman.” Leal could be heard in the background, screaming at Gordon. When police arrived, Gordon said Leal suddenly attacked him.

This is the second time Gordon has faced domestic violence charges in less than a year. In June, he was arrested for another incident involving Leal. She stopped cooperating, and prosecutors dropped the charges.

Gordon came under media scrutiny in 2015, when Brown, the only daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, was found face-down and unresponsive in her home outside Atlanta. She died six months later, at 22 years old.

Gordon was found legally responsible for her death, and was ordered to pay $36 million to her family’s estate in 2016. Gordon was raised by Houston, although was never legally adopted. Brown also referred to him as her “husband,” but they were not legally married.

In a February interview with Rolling Stone, Brown’s father, singer Bobby Brown, said he did not feel that justice was served in relation to her death.

“He’s still walking around free,” Bobby said, adding that justice would be “If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”