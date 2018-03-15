Nick Gordon Judge Shuts Down Girlfriend’s Plea to Show Leniency

Nick Gordon’s girlfriend asked the judge in his domestic violence case for leniency, but the judge denied her request.

Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was ordered to stay away from his girlfriend, Laua Leal, as part of his bond conditions. Leal, who told police she did not want to file charges against Gordon after the alleged attack, wanted the judge to drop that condition, reports The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would like to kindly ask you to lift the no contact order that was placed against Nicholas Gordon and I. I am not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible,” Leal wrote in a letter filed in Seminole County, Florida Wednesday.

Leal said her lip was not bleeding when police photographed her, but were “chapped and dry,” adding, “It was in no way due to any kind of harm or hit.”

Leal blamed herself for the incident, citing her “severe anger issues in which Nick has been an incredible support to get my act together.”

“I am seeking help and determined to take the condition seriously as I have been diagnosed bipolar. He is not at blame, and should not be pushed into any trouble or consequences due to my actions,” Leal wrote, according to The Blast. “I am responsible for what happened that night and want you to know what a great person Nicholas truly is. When I have episodes, he helps to calm me down and prevents me from doing anything that could make things worse. There is nothing more I would wish for than to move forward.”

On Thursday, The Blast reported that the judge denied Leal’s request. According to a court filing the site obtained, the judge took “no action.”

The 29-year-old Gordon was arrested on March 11 after an alleged incident with Leal, 26. When police arrived, they saw her with a bloody and swollen bottom lip. Leal refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges. However, the responding officer still charged Gordon based on the injuries he witnessed.

Gordon was charged with battery on Monday and is scheduled to be in court on April 6. He posted $500 bond.

Nine months before his arrest last weekend, Brown was charged with domestic violence for another incident with Leal, but she stopped cooperating with police and the charges were dropped.

Gordon came under media scrutiny in 2015, when Whitney Houston’s only daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Gordon was found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.