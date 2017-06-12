Girlfriend Of Nick Gordon Tells New Disturbing Details About Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Fiance

Bobbi Kristina Brown's former fiancée Nick Gordon has been charged with beating his new girlfriend, 26-year-old Laura Leal.

Gordon reportedly kidnapped Laura Leal and brutally beat her at his mother's Sanford, Florida home. Leal says that he pinned her to the bed and punched her for hours. She explained how the incident seemed eerily similar to the circumstances surrounding the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

"I've been reading about [Bobbi Kristina Brown] being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying - it's the exact same thing," she said while talking to Daily Mail.

Leal continued by saying: "That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me."

When Leal met Gordon in a bar three months ago, she dismissed the reports of his abusive behavior as "negative nonsense." The pair began dating, and she says that she quickly fell in love with him.

"In all sincerity, we never talked about Bobbi Kristina," she said. "I was protective of his feelings and what he had been through."

Up until the incident this past weekend, Leal says her relationship with Gordon was progressing swimmingly.

"I felt like I could trust him. He has a love for kids and I do too, and that's what captured me. Everything was going great," she said.

However, everything changed when Gordon first started being physically abusive towards Leal.

"It started with a push and a slap, it would happen at least once a week," Leal said. "I would have to put makeup on my bruises to cover them up, especially on my face."

She continued by saying: "But I blamed myself. I thought it was my problem and that I had to work harder at the relationship to make it work. I thought he loved me but how can you love someone when you put them through this hell? It's like a double personality in one person. He's psychotic," Leal said.

In regards to the latest incident, Leal says that her "survival instinct" kicked in and was crucial in saving her life.

"I didn't mean to break his nose but it was a survival instinct," she said. "He looked at me with such hate that I will never forget it. He raised his fist like he was about to knock me out so I opened the door and ran into his mom's room."

Leal continued by saying: "[Gordon's mom] hopped out of bed, I said 'Michelle I need to get home,' and she said she would take me. She is a great woman. She saved my life. Nick threw my stuff all over the sidewalk but it ended right there."

Upon arriving home, Leal's family members demanded that she report the incident to the police. She says that the law enforcement officials at the Stanford Police Department then instructed her to go to the hospital after seeing her bruises and swollen head.

When the cops went to Gordon's mother's home to arrest him, he was relaxing by the pool.

Gordon appeared in court on Sunday morning. His bail was at $15,000 for the kidnapping charge with an additional $500 for battery charges.