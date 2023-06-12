Amanda Kloots Celebrates Son's 4th Birthday With Heartwarming Memory of Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots celebrated her son Elvis' birthday by reflecting on her late husband Nick Cordero's thoughts on fatherhood. On the eve of Elvis' fourth birthday, the TV personality, 41, shared a special tribute to her husband, on Saturday posting an emotional montage video highlighting their first few weeks as first-time parents together. Cordero died in July 2020 at age 41 following a battle with COVID-19.

The video, showing moments from Elvis' birth and Kloots and Cordero's life as new parents, was set to audio of the late Broadway actor's one-man show Live Your Life, in which he spoke to the audience about parenthood and his son's birth. In sharing the clip, Kloots told her followers that on the eve of her son's birthday, she was "reminded of this beautiful recording," adding that her husband as beyond excited for Elvis to be born, to become a father."

"So, I am sure that you are aware that my wife Amanda and I are expecting our first child together. And we're so excited you know appropriately terrified but excited. I think we're ready, right? We're ready. We're as ready as we're gonna be," Cordero could be heard saying. "But you know that transition ... I would imagine going through it now, but that transition from not being a parent to being a parent is an interesting one, and you can only suppose at what you're in for. You don't really know."

Alongside the video, Kloots shared a sweet message to her son, revealing that she wrote in Elvis' baby book, "'I hope you're kind, confident, and happy. I hope you find joy and that you're able to see the wonder in the world. I hope you know above all that you are loved.'" Kloots said she believes Cordero "would be so proud of his little boy. Not only because he's a little rockstar, just like his daddy, but because Elvis is so full of love, happiness and joy." She went on to tell her followers, "I promised Nick I'd give Elvis the world and I will forever try to fulfill that promise. I cannot believe our little man turns four tomorrow. I'm not going to lie, I've been extremely emotional about it. Putting my armor on tonight."

Kloots concluded the post by adding, "On a sidenote- how lucky are we to have this recording? One day Elvis will get to hear his Dad talk about becoming his father. It's a beautiful silver lining! Take videos. Take pictures. Record things, your voice, a letter! You can never have enough!"