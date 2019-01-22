Nick Cannon Shades Travis Scott for ‘Procreating’ With Kylie Jenner

Nick Cannon has a few choice words for Travis Scott, whose lifestyle he seems to disapprove of.

While appearing on BET’s Raq Rants, Cannon, 38, called out Scott, 26, for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and for having a baby with Kylie Jenner — arguing that Scott has not showed that he cares about black culture.

“It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, your art form, the people you choose to interact with, the people you choose to procreate with,” Cannon said. “That decision [to have a baby with Jenner] wasn’t for the culture, but we not mad at you.”

When it was pointed out that Cannon has dated white women in the past, he responded, “I love white women, let’s set the record straight. But that’s the thing, it’s cultural equity at the end of the day.”

The Masked Singer host also spoke about Big Boi, who will also be performing at the halftime show in February. “I’m team Kaepernick all day,” Cannon said. “To me, I call it cultural equity. So, we’re not mad at Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl — he’s for the people. But for someone like Travis Scott, he’s got to walk gingerly.”

Billboard reported last week that Scott agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in Atlanta in February alongside Maroon 5 only after the NFL agreed to donate $500,000 to an organization called Dream Corps, which fights for social justice.

In a statement made after he was criticized for taking the Super Bowl gig, Scott said, “I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

The Astroworld rapper and Atlanta native Big Boi are slated to be supporting acts during the Pepsi Halftime Show alongside headliner Maroon 5, who have also been encouraged by some to back out of the gig in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first player to take a knee during the national anthem and who has not played in the league in several years.

Gladys Knight, another famous Atlanta native, will sing the national anthem before kickoff. She also spoke out in a statement in regards to Kaepernick, calling it “unfortunate” that “The Star-Spangled Banner” has become mutually exclusive to social justice.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she said. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.

“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it. I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us,” she concluded.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3, when the New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams.