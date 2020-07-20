Nick Cannon Deletes Instagram Post Admitting He Contemplated Suicide

In the midst of controversy related to his anti-Semitic comments, Nick Cannon reportedly penned posts online that expressed that he was contemplating suicide. According to The Blast, he has subsequently deleted these posts from his Instagram account. As of right now, the only post on his Instagram feed is a preview of a conversation that he had with a rabbi to discuss the recent controversy surrounding him, which led to him being fired by ViacomCBS.

Cannon recently made two posts on Instagram that had fans concerned about his well-being. One of the posts involved him tagging his location as "Heaven" and writing "goodbye Earth," while another saw him paying tribute to his friend, Ryan Bowers, who recently died by suicide. In his tribute to Bowers, Cannon wrote that he considered suicide himself in light of the controversy surrounding him. The Masked Singer host wrote that Bowers' passing served as a wake-up call for himself, as he has been dealing with a "dark contemplation" about continuing his "physical existence on this planet."

"Just when I thought it couldn't get any worse... 2020 is definitely the most f—ed up year I've ever witnessed! After waking up [and] barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Cannon originally wrote, captioning a photo of Bowers. "I've said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I've ever met! Just over a year ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months. I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out [and] fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording."

ViacomCBS initially fired Cannon over the anti-Semitic comments that he said during a conversation on his Cannon's Class YouTube show. After receiving backlash following his failure to "acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism," he did release an apology. In his apology, Cannon said that he was "ashamed" about what he said. He wrote on Twitter, in part, that his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.