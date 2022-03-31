New Video of Oscars Shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be laughing after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars in a new video. A clip shared on TikTok shows Pinkett Smith seeming to chuckle after Smith’s blow when Rock refers to it as “the greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” later issued a public apology for attacking the comic, writing, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris…there is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

For the first time, Rock opened up about the matter Wednesday during the opening night of his Ego Death World Tour 2022. He said that he is “still kinda processing what happened and “that “at some point” he will discuss “that s-,” and “it will be serious, and it will be funny.” To date, he has decided not to press charges.

The Academy has condemned Smith’s conduct and launched a formal investigation into the incident to consider any consequences. On Wednesday, the organization claimed the actor rebuffed efforts to get him to leave the venue after the episode. However, according to a new report today, officials were never in agreement on how to handle the situation.

Three insiders “with direct knowledge” who “were present” at the Oscars alleged that they “witnessed various conversations” at Sunday’s ceremony and told TMZ that some wanted Smith to exit while others did not. They also reportedly claimed that show producer Will Packer told the star he could remain at the show.

The New York Post has also reported from “multiple sources” that “no one ever asked Chris if Will should leave. They never consulted him. It was the Oscars producer Will Packer who made the final decision to let Will stay,” one insider allegedly revealed.

Also, Variety reported that Packer was the reason Smith stayed on the series, stating that he was “the key” behind Smith’s decision. Two witnesses told how Packer left the orchestra and talked to Smith, according to the trade publication. A witness reported that Packer said he and the show’s producers wanted Smith to stay for the remainder of the show. The outlet noted that a source close to Packer denied that Smith was urged to stay.