New Allegations Against Kevin Spacey Surface After Explosive New Report

Three more men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct in a report published Friday. One of the allegations involves a 16-year-old boy.

Justin Dawes told Buzzfeed he was invited to Spacey’s home when the actor was performing in a play in Connecticut in 1988. At the time, Dawes was 16 years old, and Spacey was an unknown 29-year-old theater actor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Richard Dreyfuss’ Son Alleges Kevin Spacey Groping Incident

Dawes claims Spacey invited him and a male friend to watch Roman Polanski‘s Chinatown. But instead of seeing the movie, Spacey played them gay pornography and gave him a cocktail. Another friend of Dawes’ confirmed to Buzzfeed that Dawes told him the story later that year, but the friend present at the encounter couldn’t be reached for comment.

Dawes said the incident was “sleazy and manipulative” and that Spacey was aware of his age.

“We all had a drink, and we were kind of like, ‘Oh, no one else is coming?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, no one else decided to come,’ and he never mentioned that this porn was playing. It was really awkward,” Dawes told Buzzfeed.

Dawes said he never saw Spacey again after that night.

Buzzfeed also spoke with a journalist who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he met Spacey for an interview at the Old Vic theater in London in the early 2000s. At the time, the journalist was in the early 20s.

After an interview, they went to a club, where Spacey allegedly groped him.

“He just kept reaching between my legs and, you know, just grabbing my dick,” the journalist told Buzzfeed. “I would move his hand away, and say something that I thought was pretending was funny or whatever at first. And then I was starting to get annoyed by it, and that was pretty clear.”

The journalist tried to move away, but Spacey kept following him and journalist tried to leave. Spacey tried to stop him. After he finally left the club, the journalist told his editor, who confirmed the story to Buzzfeed. The journalist decided not to publish a story about the encounter because he feared it would out Spacey.

“I consider that a pretty important principle: You don’t out people,” the journalist said. “But it tied my hands. If I were to publish a story about Kevin Spacey sexually harassing me on the job … there’s no way without making it quite clear that he likes guys.”

The third man in the new Buzzfeed report was Mark Ebenhoch, a military advisor who worked on 1995’s Outbreak. At the time, Ebenhoch was 35. He said Spacey had a group of male assistants who stayed near the actor’s trailer, which was considered a “harem” to others on set.

One day, one of the assistants asked Ebenhoch “to engage in a sexual act,” he told Buzzfeed. Ebenhoch refused, and acted as if he was completely disgusted because he didn’t want anyone to learn he is gay. “As a military adviser the last thing you’d want anyone to know is that you were gay,” Ebenhoch said. He then tried to avoid Spacey during production.

More: UK Police Are Investigating Yet Another Sexual Assault Claim Surrounding Kevin Spacey

On Saturday, Buzzfeed also published an account from Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, who claimed Spacey groped him when he was 18 years old in 2008. Spacey’s lawyer denied Dreyfuss’ claims. His lawyer did not comment on the allegations in the Friday report.

Spacey’s representatives said Wednesday he is seeking “evaluation and treatment.”