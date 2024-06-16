New Foxy Brown Projects in the Works, Pam Grier Says

Fox Brown is coming to a theater near you. The Blaxploitation film's star Pam Grier made the announcement during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, noting that the beloved 1974 movie will be adapted into a musical play. But that's not all that Grier has in store. Her breakout role in the movie, as well as her life, is coming to the small screen in a seven-part limited series. "We're going to be doing 'Foxy Brown' also as a musical and so not only as a film," Grier said on the daytime talk show. "A major studio has optioned it to do 'Foxy: My Life in Three Acts.' It can't be a seven-hour movie but it's going to be a limited series, like the series I'm promoting today, 'Them.' It's seven-episodes shot, like a film, of my life with Richard Pryor, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], and Freddie Prince. I'm so humbled by it."

Reflecting on her work in the film, Grier noted that she didn't have a double and she did her own stunts. "I didn't have a stunt woman. That's why I have some injuries," she said. "It was very important to be authentic because now I'm responsible for teaching a patriarchal society that a woman could be a martial artist, that could stand up to aggression. And I didn't have a stunt double, so what happened was I got hurt. I said, 'I can't do this anymore. I really need a stunt double which will make us look real and authentic.' Bob Miner decided to find a woman who could ride horses and swim and be courageous. JD Davis, she made me look good."

But she has a huge respect for stunt doubles, adding, "Without them, there is no us. And without the audience, there is no us. It is a collective process."

In Foxy Brown, Grier starred as the title character who go after drug dealers responsible for the murder of her boyfriend. Released by American International Pictures, Grier would go on to star in six blaxploitation films for American International Pictures overall.

Grier recently received critical acclaim for her role in the second installment of the anthology series, THEM. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.