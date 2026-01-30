New Details Emerge About Events Leading to Catherine O’Hara’s Death

More information is being revealed about the events leading to Catherine O’Hara’s death.

It was reported on Friday that the actress has passed away at 71.

A spokesperson for the LAFD tells PEOPLE that they received a call at 4:48 a.m. on Friday for an “approximately 70-year-old” unnamed female at O’Hara’s home address. The woman was then transported to the hospital “in serious condition,” but no further details have been shared. TMZ was the first to report the Schitt’s Creek star’s death, and her manager confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans since news broke, including O’Hara’s on-screen Home Alone son, Macaulay Culkin, who wrote on Instagram, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

O’Hara’s career started with the sketch comedy series Second City Television, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award. She is best known for her roles as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice, Kate McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sally/Shock in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Justice Strauss in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and, of course, Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. She can currently be seen in Apple TV’s The Studio as Patty Leigh, and is up for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2026 Actor Awards in March.

O’Hara can also be seen in Dick Tracy, Little Vegas, Orange County, Coming Up Rosie, You’ve Come a Long Way, Katie, Six Feet Under, Temple Grandin, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Last of Us. Throughout her career, O’Hara has been nominated for 10 Emmys and won two of them. She’s also taken home a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, and much, much more.

“Really don’t know what to say… I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen,” Seth Rogen wrote of his late The Studio co-star. “Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honour. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”