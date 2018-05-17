Netflix Stars Capture Aftermath of Mac Miller’s DUI Crash

The stars of the new Netflix docu-series Shot in the Dark caught Mac Miller‘s DUI crash on video early Thursday morning.

According to The Blast, the stringers at RMG News managed to capture footage of the rapper’s white 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon crashed into a telephone pole. Miller and his two passengers fled the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The crash happened in the San Fernando Valley at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. When police arrived, they ran the licence plates and got Miller’s address.

Miller was at home, where he confessed to crashing the vehicle, fleeing the scene and drunk driving.

“He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” one law enforcement source told TMZ.

Miller was taken to jail, with bail set at $15,000.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE the 26-year-old rapper was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

A rep for Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, did not provide a comment on his arrest.

Miller’s arrest came a week after his breakup from Ariana Grande. The two began a relationship in 2016, three years after they worked together on Grande’s hit “The Way.” The last time Grande posted about Miller was at the Coachella music festival in April, after Grande performed. The photo showed the couple hugging, with Miller kissing Grande on the cheek.

Grande attended the 2018 Met Gala by herself, and the two were last photographed together in March at Madonna’s Oscars afterparty.

TMZ reported on the split on May 9. Sources told the site they will remain close friends and they still care about each other.

In May 2017, Miller supported Grande after the suicide bombing at her show in Manchester, England. The terrorist attack killed 22 people and injured 119 others. In June, Grande organized the One Love Manchester concert, where Miller performed. They sang “The Way” and “Dang!” together, before sharing a kiss on stage.

Following Miller’s DUI arrest, Grande tweeted, “pls take care of yourself,” a possible reference to her ex-boyfriend’s crash.

pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

RMG News, which captured footage of the DUI crash aftermath, is featured in Netflix‘s new series Shot in the Dark. The series follows three freelance stingers, Austin, Howard and Marc Raishbrook, while they film crime scenes, fires, accidents and anything else they believe news outlets will buy. The first eight-episode season was released in November. Their work was the inspiration for the Jake Gyllenhaal movie Nightcrawler.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Mac Miller