Netflix Star Reportedly Escorted off Flight After Attending ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Netflix star Natasha Lyonne is once again facing personal woes after she was escorted off a Delta flight heading to New York City from Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, the incident happened just hours following Lyonne’s appearance at the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s Euphoria. The actress appeared on the show’s latest season as a guest star.

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The media outlet reported that Lyonne appeared “out of it” while in a first-class seat aboard the flight. When flight attendants asked the actress to close her laptop and put on her seatbelt for takeoff, she didn’t respond.

After flight attendants attempted to get her attention, Lyonne’s laptop was taken out of her hand, and the plane was taxied back to the airport gate. Lyonne eventually woke up and asked, “Where are we?” To which she was told, “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere.”

Someone eventually told her, “The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

Although she got up and went to the aircraft’s restroom, upon her return, Lyonne’s bags were already removed.

The captain announced after the flight was delayed, “We have a passenger who for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The plane eventually took off without further incident after Lyonne finally got off.

The actress addressed the situation in a post on X. “I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red flight to NYC,” she wrote. “Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap. Plan to be bushy tailed & beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a sloat with our beloved [Drew Barrymore], upon landing.”

She then wrote, “Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth conv., but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detailed instead. Sign of times I guess. Thanks for all the love and support.”

Department of Homeland Security later told TMZ that ICE didn’t detain the actress. “Neither ICE nor TSA escorted or detained Natasha Lyonne,” a spokesperson for the governemnt agency stated.