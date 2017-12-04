Netflix Executive on Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Don’t Believe Them’

A Netflix executive told a woman they don’t believe the rape allegations against The Ranch star Danny Masterson, not knowing that the woman he was speaking to was one of Masterson’s accusers.

Netflix confirmed to The HuffPost that Global Kids Content Director Andy Yeatman made the comments, which they called “careless” and “uninformed.” However, Yeatman was not aware that he was speaking to one of the women who has accused the actor.

Yeatman spoke to the woman, who has not been identified, at a kids’ soccer game in Los Angeles, where Yeatman was coaching.

The victim asked Yeatman if he worked for Netflix. After he said he did, she asked him why the former That 70’s Show star hasn’t been fired from The Ranch. Although they take sexual misconduct allegations seriously, “We don’t believe” Masterson’s accusers, Yeatman said.

The victim told HuffPost she was surprised by the comment. She then told him she is one of the four accusers.

The conversation was over, but Yeatman approached her an hour later. He told her he wasn’t aware that she was an alleged victim. The woman started to cry and told the executive, “I hope no one ever says that to your daughter.”

Yeatman said he couldn’t make the decision on Masterson’s future with the company.

“Netflix is going to regret this, this is a mistake, they’re going to see,” the alleged victim replied.

The woman and a witness told HuffPost that Yeatman condescendingly told her, “We’ll see.” However, Netflix denies that Yeatman said that.

“While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” Netflix said in a statement to HuffPost. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

Netflix’s reaction to Masterson’s sexual harassment allegations is in stark contrast to how they handled Kevin Spacey. The House of Cards actor was fired after multiple men came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The show is continuing without him.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least three of the cases. One of the women who have accused Masterson of rape is Chrissie Bixler, who claims he assaulted her in her sleep during the early 2000s, when they were in a relationship.