Nelly Countersues Sexual Assault Accuser

Nelly is moving forward with his countersuit against Monique Greene, the woman who accused him of sexual assault back in October.

Nelly first threatened to sue Greene in December, shortly after she dropped her accusations altogether. Greene, who had maintained her anonymity at the time, stated through her lawyer that she wasn’t prepared for the public backlash of accusing a celebrity, and she believed the justice system would fail her.

Nelly, who has maintained his innocence since the charges were first leveled against him, claims that the accusations have had a quantifiable effect on his livelihood. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Nelly is seeking repayment for damages to his reputation and his touring schedule in October, when he was forced to cancel a live performance. He claims that Greene fabricated her story to piggyback on his notoriety and get him criminally prosecuted.

Furthermore, Nelly wants Greene’s recent claim that she’s spoken to two other victims stricken off from the record. He claims that all of Greene and her lawyer’s online statements about the assault represent malicious attempts to ruin his career.

Greene, for her part, appears to have overcome her fear of the spotlight. She forfeited her anonymity at the end of December, when she decided to launch a new lawsuit against the rapper, both for sexual assault and defamation. She claims that the whole ordeal has not only hurt and traumatized her, but marked her as a stigmatized outcast.

According to Greene, she worked at the nightclub where Nelly performed on Oct. 6, 2017. She was serving drinks in the VIP section when Nelly invited her to an afterparty. She travelled with the “Hot In Herre” singer to his tour bus, parked outside a nearby Walmart, where the alleged assault happened.

Greene also claims that Nelly’s attack represents a premeditated pattern, and she says that she’s spoken to other victims who have been assaulted in the same way. Greene’s graphic account of Nelly’s tactics include cornering young women, exposing himself, and coercing them. If all else fails, she says, he’ll resort to force.

Nelly and his representatives filed the documents for the countersuit on Friday in Seattle, where the alleged assault occurred. No court date has been set.