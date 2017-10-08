Nelly’s Lawyer Says Sexual Assault Accuser Has ‘Zero Credibility’

Nelly’s sexual assault accuser has revealed more details. According to the woman, Nelly forced her to have sex without a condom following a night out in Washington.

Despite her recent claims, Nelly’s lawyer says he will expose the truth of the situation and discredit the accuser. The woman, a 21-year-old Seattle resident, says she met the singer at a club in Washington where she and her friends were drinking with him and got “tipsy.”

She was then invited to an after-party and drove off with Nelly’s group, where she was taken to his tour bus.

While in Nelly’s room, the woman claims he tried to have sex with her, but she said no. He allegedly told her to “shut up” and said he wanted to have sex without protection. Despite her objections, he still did it.

Afterwards, Nelly offered her money, but she declined. Then another woman came to the room and told her to leave and threw $100 at her.

Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, told TMZ, “It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

Rosenblum says investigators are working on the case and “we will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility.”

The lawyer adds, “She’s a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals.”

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning for second degree rape and released shortly after.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Nelly expressed his upset to fans over the “false” accusations.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”