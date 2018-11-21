‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Attended Ex Mandy Moore’s Wedding to Taylor Goldsmith

Wilmer Valderrama wins the award for most supportive ex-boyfriend.

The NCIS star was among the guests to his ex Mandy Moore‘s wedding reception to musician Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday afternoon, proving that exes can become friends if the things end amicably.

The This Is Us actress and Dawes musician were married around 50 of their closest friends, followed by a larger reception which saw the attendance of celebrities, including Valderrama, who was spotted arriving at the venue wearing a blazer of a black shirt, PEOPLE reports.

Valderrama and Moore dated nearly 20 years ago, from 2000 to 2002, when the actress was in her teens. The pair have remained close friends in the following years and are often featured on each other’s social media platforms.

Moore’s This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz was also spotted arriving at the reception held at the Fig House, a private venue in Los Angeles.

A source opened up to PEOPLE after the ceremony about the special day, which started after sunset at Moore’s home in Pasadena.

“It was boho chic and very romantic,” the source told the outlet. “There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles.”

The source described the reception as a “fun and very relaxed” evening. There was no formal, sit-down dinner — instead, guests enjoyed food from different stations catered by Room Forty.

“Guests ate, drank and danced,” the source added. “Mandy looked ecstatic and stunning.”

Many of the guests took to social media to celebrate the special day.

“The most pure and poetic expression of love in a day there ever was,” actress Minka Kelly wrote alongside several photos of the smiling newlyweds. “Magic”

The couple got engaged back in September 2017. Moore told PEOPLE recently she always dreamed of having a relaxed wedding day.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” she said. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”

The This Is Us star added of their relationship at the time: “I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

Valderrama has stayed publicly single ever since the end of his six-year relationship with singer Demi Lovato. The NCIS star made headlines frequently after the singer’s July overdose for his continued support and visiting the hospital repeatedly while she was recovering.