'NCIS' Star Lauren Holly's Brother and Father Die Weeks Apart

Lauren Holly is mourning the loss of two family members. The NCIS star revealed in a Thursday, Nov. 24 Instagram post that she recently lost both her father, Grant Holly, and her brother, Nick Holly, a manager, writer, and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters.

Holly reflected on her recent tragic losses in a Thanksgiving Day Instagram post, sharing a gallery of images of her father and brother, as well as photos of herself with them both. She went on to inform fans in the caption of the heartbreaking news, writing, "I've lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks." Holly went on to write, "I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them. Grant. Nick. Dad. Little Brother. Soar. Hold A. Et all."

While Holly did not share any details regarding the circumstances surrounding her father and brother's deaths, Variety confirmed Monday that Nick passed away on Nov. 21 day surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, California of cancer. He was 51. Following his passing, his family released a statement, remembering how he "loved the ocean, the wilderness, and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro."

"A larger than life character and hilarious story teller, Holly regaled his many friends with epic tales from his myriad adventures. From the plains of the Serengeti to the produce aisle of Whole Foods, Holly was always the hero," the statement continued. "He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great thinker, philosopher, and lover of Scotch."

Originally from Geneva, New York, Nick got his start in the entertainment industry in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University. He went on to become an agent at Buchwald before forming Epiphany Alliance, Inc., his management agency, eventually repping writers including Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe, Matthew Flanagan and David McHugh. He and writer-director Fred Goss, a former client, created Sons & Daughters in 2006. Produced with Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video, the single-camera comedy ran for 11 episodes in March and April 2006. The duo went on to write for the YouTube animated series The LeBrons in 2011. A memorial for Nick is set to take place at St. Augustine By-The-Sea, 1227 Fourth Street, Santa Monica on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2:00 pm., with a reception to follow.