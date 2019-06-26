‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Sends Support to Dog the Bounty Hunter After Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is sending his support to Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane “Dog” Chapman, after the reality TV star’s wife Beth died Wednesday after battling throat cancer for the last few years.

On Wednesday, Chapman took to Twitter to share that Beth had passed away with a message that read, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

LL Cool J extended his support to the Dog’s Most Wanted star, replying to his tweet with a praying hands emoji.

Other fans replied as will, with one person saying, “Prayers dog she will be missed i loved her without even knowing her or meeting with her.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of grief and loss. My God heal your heart,” other follower said.

Lord please comfort this family, put your loving arms around them and give them the reassurance that they will see their beloved Beth again. In Jesus Name. S.I.P @MrsdogC 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mz Lola MUA (@OhSoGlamorousU) June 26, 2019

“So sorry for your loss, may she rest easy in our heavens of God,” another fan tweeted. “She was and is such a beautiful lady in and out, she’ll be dearly missed by all, prayers to her beautiful family, God hold her tight as she dose her transformation.”

“Beth’s faith in the Lord was amazing! She is a truly going to be missed,” one other fan exclaimed. “Love & [prayers] to Dog and the rest of the family! May Jesus bring you comfort in this time. Stay strong together as a family. Beth loved u all with all her [heart] and strength! She fought to live for all of you.”

I’m so sorry you Bethy died this morning. I’m at a lost for words and my heart is breaking for you and the family/friends. You know she will take over heaven & will be in charge before God even knows it. God Bless you @DogBountyHunter and your family.😭❤️✝️ pic.twitter.com/kVHnjh6oHP — Tamera Henrickson (@Tami_Henrickson) June 26, 2019

Follwing her death, WGN — the home network for Dog’s Most Wanted — also issued a statement on Chapman’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”