‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor Vachik Mangassarian Dead at 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in NCIS: Los Angeles, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has died at the age of 78 due to COVID-19 complications, his manager confirmed to CNN. Mangassarian, who played a fake Iranian president on NCIS and a cleric on Curb Your Enthusiasm, also appeared on shows including The Mentalist, JAG, NYPD Blue, Beauty and the Beast and Falcon Crest.

Recently, Mangassarian appeared in a small role on Chad, and also had a career both on the stage and big screen, including The Stoning of Soraya M with Jim Caviezel and Moving On with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Born in Iran, the Armenian actor moved to Los Angeles as a young man, where he got his start in film in 1978 in The South’s Shark while working as a waiter.

Mangassarian was an active member of the Armenian community throughout his career, anchoring his own radio show and television show titled The Armenian National Network, which featured guests discussing politics, film and art. The actor also helped bring the film Lost and Found in Armenia, in which he appeared, to the U.S. in 2012.

In the months prior to his death due to COVID-19 complications, The Daily Beast reported Mangassarian regularly shared misinformation on social media suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic was part of a conspiracy and expressed his opposition to getting vaccinated. One such post was made on Facebook in October, in which Mangassarian shared a photo of a billboard reading, “I am more afraid of a Democrat in the White House than I am of COVID-19.”

Mangassarian’s manager confirmed to CNN that despite his commentary, the actor was vaccinated ultimately as a requirement for acting roles and film projects. The actor is survived by two sisters, Linda Lalaian and Elda Hacopian, two nephews, Derek Hacopian, Ara Hacopian and niece Aida Hacopian.

In the United States, COVID-19 is attributed to more than 885,000 deaths. As of Monday almost 250 million Americans have gotten at least one vaccine shot, and more than 88 million people have received both of their initial doses as well as their booster.