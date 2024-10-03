'General Hospital' Star Ron Hale Dead at 78

Actor Ron Hale passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the age of 78. Hale was best known for playing Mike Corbin on General Hospital, and for acting in movies and other TV shows over the last few decades. His passing was confirmed by a funeral home in his hometown of St. George, South Carolina.

Hale was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and worked as an actor for most of his life. He studied at Furman University and frequently acted in productions at Columbia's Trustus Theatre, which was started by his brother and sister-in-law. Hale retured in 2010 and settled in South Carolina. He had no children of his own, but his obituary lists four nieces and nephews who survive him. The tribute wall on that page now features many heartfelt messages from fans who watched Hale on TV for years.

Hale made his TV debut in 1968 with an appearance on N.Y.P.D., and he worked steadily from there. He made appearances on Matlock, MacGyver and many other high-profile shows, as well as the 1976 movie All the President's Men. However, Hale gained the biggest following on the soap opera Ryan's Hope, where he played Dr. Roger Coleridge for 14 years.

Hale was in the daytime drama's original cast when it debuted on ABC, and he remained on board for its entire run. He earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for his work there, and appeared in a total of 909 episodes. When the soap was over, Hale did not have to wait long for his next long-term role. He was cast as Mike Corbin on General Hospital the very next year and held that role until his retirement.

Hale's character was the father of mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis), and had a few heart-wrenching storylines over the years dealing with addiction, abandonment and repentance. After Hale's retirement, Mike was not included in the show for several years but was eventually recast as actor Max Gail. Gail paid tribute to Hale for setting the groundwork for the character, which earned him a Daytime Emmy in 2019 and another in 2021.

Online commenters have sent their condolences to Hale's family, and have shared some of their favorite moments from watching him on TV over the years. Many remarked on Hale's consistency through multiple story arcs and his dedication to his craft.