‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Says She’s ‘Terrified’ of Star Mark Harmon: ‘I Have Nightmares About It’

Pauley Perrette is shutting down hope that she will return to NCIS, launching into a rant on Twitter in which she addressed a 2016 on-set dog attack and stated how she is “terrified” of her former co-star, Mark Harmon.

Perrette, who had starred as Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons of the popular CBS crime drama before her exit in 2018, took to Twitter on Thursday to address speculation that she could reprise her role, placing the blame on her fear of Harmon.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she responded to the incessant calls from fans rooting for her return to the series. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.”

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

The NCIS alum, who is set to star in new CBS series Broke, went on to share photos of the injuries a crew member suffered after the October 2016 dog attack involving Harmon’s rescue dog.

According to Perrette, she was “physically assaulted” after she attempted to prevent such an occurrence from happening again, also alleging that it resulted in her losing her job.

You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job. pic.twitter.com/PYwJcH95Mi — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

The former series star had left NCIS in 2018, and although she remained vague on the reasons behind her exit, speculation had swirled that there were issues between her and Harmon. The rumors were largely prompted after the actress launched into a similar rant just days after her departure was announced.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she wrote. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” she added in a second tweet. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

Perrette concluded her message with a final tweet in which she claimed that she left after “multiple physical assaults.”

The tweet storm had led to multiple reports that Perrette’s exit had been the result of a behind-the-scenes feud with Harmon, though up until her Thursday tweets, the actress had never named him specifically. CBS had also released a statement following her exit in which they claimed she “had a terrific run on NCIS” and that they had “took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”