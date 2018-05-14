‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Posts Heartfelt Mother’s Day Tribute to Deceased Mother

Fresh off her departure from NCIS, Pauley Perrette took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day and honor her late parent.

After her mother, Donna Bell, died in 2002 from a battle with cancer, the 49-year-old actress dedicated a tweet to Bell while also celebrating her own “motherhood” of her rescue dogs.

“Really missing my mom today and really loving my [Rescue Dogs] Happy Mother’s Day to moms of humans and animals,” Perrette wrote.

Really missing my mom today and really loving my #RescueDogs Happy Mother’s Day to moms of humans and animals. pic.twitter.com/fuVz5zhLdI — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 14, 2018

After 16 years on the series, Perrette’s final episode as Abby Sciuto on NCIS aired on Tuesday.

“I hope the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” Perette said in a farewell video posted to NCIS‘ Twitter account just after the episode aired . “Just to remember, with me, everything that Abby’s given to us. And everything she’s taught us. I cannot thank you enough. I am so blessed to have fans like you and it means everything to me.”

“I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support,” she continued. “Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that. They really make me smile. My fans are funny and they’re smart and they’re kind and they’re caring and they’ve been so supportive. Not only of Abby, on the show, but of me, of Pauley. I love them. I’m proud of the group of fans that Abby has attracted, because it’s a pretty amazing group of people.”

Elsewhere on her social media, Perrette posted a tweet on Saturday that hinted at a potential reason for her leaving the series — bullying.

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever,” she wrote. “But now I KNOW because it was ME!” Perrette wrote. “If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

This was just one of a series of tweets that indicated something else was going on regarding the 49-year-old actress’ departure. In one tweet she specifically called out tabloids for making up false rumors, saying she hadn’t told the real story to anybody.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she continued. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”