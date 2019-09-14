Celebrity

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Beloved Lola’ in New Video Update

Pauley Perrette doesn’t hesitate to show her emotions on social media. She is opinionated and […]

By

Pauley Perrette doesn’t hesitate to show her emotions on social media. She is opinionated and leaves her heart on her sleeve at most times. Her latest from late Friday night is a prime example of what fans love about the former NCIS star.

Perette shared a video of her petting Lola the Sloth at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California. It’s a happy video, giving some context for a very sad post announcing the passing of the gentle creature.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So sad! My beloved [Lola the Sloth] passed away. She was like my baby,” Perrette wrote on Twitter. “Tears for the [Wildlife Learning Center] for all the love and care they gave her. She was AMAZING! She will be so missed. (Especially by her sloth boyfriend) [RIP Lola] My sweet baby.

Many of Perrette’s followers reached out with their own thoughts and messages over the loss of the beloved critter.

“Miss her so much, she really inspired so many to care about sloths and animals in general. Thank you for giving her and Sid a beautiful new home,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww! I loved seeing that video.i didn’t know her name was Lola! That’s so cute! Sorry for your loss,” a second added before sharing their own animal connection. “My favourite Elephant at Tulsa zoo in Oklahoma just passed away too. Her name was Gunda. She had been there since 1954. She was 67 when she died.”

“So sorry for your loss they may be animals but there our baby’s I know you will miss her,” a third dropped in.

Perrette will return to television on CBS in midseason form with the sitcom Broke. A world away from her role on NCIS, Perette will play single mother and bartender Jackie whose life is upended when her sister Elizabeth (comedian Natasha Leggero) shows up with her formerly rich husband with the hope to move in with her.

The former NCIS star also ruled out any potential return to the popular CBS drama. Apart from her allegations against star Mark Harmon that have since been resolved, she said on Twitter that she is “safe and happy” with her new show.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Joins New Prime Series ‘Criminal’
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Emilia Clarke attends French Premium Organic Spirits Brand Pegasus Distillerie Launches In The U.S. Market, Marking The Occasion With an Exclusive Party on April 26, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Pegasus Distillerie US Launch Event)
    Streaming

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Joins New Prime Series ‘Criminal’

  • Maya Hawke Acknowledges How Nepotism Has Helped Her Career, Says She Feels ‘Lucky’
    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – NOVEMBER 10: Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke pose on the red carpet during a ceremony for the Stockholm Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 at Biograf Skandia on November 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
    Celebrity

    Maya Hawke Acknowledges How Nepotism Has Helped Her Career, Says She Feels ‘Lucky’

  • Pauley Perrette Reunites With ‘NCIS’ Co-Star Brian Dietzen
    LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 3: "Twofer" — NCIS is called in to investigate when the body of a missing Navy Lieutenant who disappeared a year and a half ago is located by a cemetery grounds crew while they are relocating caskets on the property. Also, Gibbs and McGee must pass a psych evaluation with Doctor Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) before officially resuming all work responsibilities, on NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Pauley Perrette. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)
    TV Shows

    Pauley Perrette Reunites With ‘NCIS’ Co-Star Brian Dietzen

  • Meet the Cast of ‘NCIS: Origins’
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Meet the Cast of ‘NCIS: Origins’