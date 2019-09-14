‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Beloved Lola’ in New Video Update

Pauley Perrette doesn’t hesitate to show her emotions on social media. She is opinionated and leaves her heart on her sleeve at most times. Her latest from late Friday night is a prime example of what fans love about the former NCIS star.

Perette shared a video of her petting Lola the Sloth at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California. It’s a happy video, giving some context for a very sad post announcing the passing of the gentle creature.

“So sad! My beloved [Lola the Sloth] passed away. She was like my baby,” Perrette wrote on Twitter. “Tears for the [Wildlife Learning Center] for all the love and care they gave her. She was AMAZING! She will be so missed. (Especially by her sloth boyfriend) [RIP Lola] My sweet baby.

SO SAD! My beloved @lola_the_sloth passed away. She was like my baby. Tears for the @WLC_Wildlife for all the love and care they gave her. She’s was AMAZING! She will be so missed. (Especially by her sloth boyfriend) #RIPLola My sweet baby. pic.twitter.com/9ooLGAyYXW — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 13, 2019

Many of Perrette’s followers reached out with their own thoughts and messages over the loss of the beloved critter.

“Miss her so much, she really inspired so many to care about sloths and animals in general. Thank you for giving her and Sid a beautiful new home,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww! I loved seeing that video.i didn’t know her name was Lola! That’s so cute! Sorry for your loss,” a second added before sharing their own animal connection. “My favourite Elephant at Tulsa zoo in Oklahoma just passed away too. Her name was Gunda. She had been there since 1954. She was 67 when she died.”

“So sorry for your loss they may be animals but there our baby’s I know you will miss her,” a third dropped in.

Perrette will return to television on CBS in midseason form with the sitcom Broke. A world away from her role on NCIS, Perette will play single mother and bartender Jackie whose life is upended when her sister Elizabeth (comedian Natasha Leggero) shows up with her formerly rich husband with the hope to move in with her.

The former NCIS star also ruled out any potential return to the popular CBS drama. Apart from her allegations against star Mark Harmon that have since been resolved, she said on Twitter that she is “safe and happy” with her new show.