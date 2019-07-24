‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Heads to Hospital After Concerning String of Tweets With Photos

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette recently revealed that she headed to the hospital, after posting a concerning string of tweets with photos. The actress is known for being outspoken and open with her fans and followers, and her Twitter page is just one way that she connects with them. It is not at all uncommon for Perrette to share moments of her daily life with her social media fanbase.

Overnight on July 23 and 24, the former NCIS star took to Twitter to share that she had injured herself while doing some work around her home. She then proceeded to share follow-ups that had fans worried, and she eventually went to see a doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to see the tweets and read what Perrette went through.

11:24 PM

so… I was standing on a stool trying to open my A/C vent and my hand got caught in the ceiling fan. Slashed my wrist and my hand is red and blue. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/T8INmdbqn2 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 24, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Perrette shared a story about doing some work on an A/C vent but then accidentally getting her hand caught by a ceiling fan blade.

She also shared a photo of the wound she incurred, and it looked pretty rough.

12:07 AM

Is there a doc or nurse in the house? My vein swelled up and turned black under the cut to the vein, do I need to go see a doc? pic.twitter.com/CqG3FSNQ6j — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 24, 2019

A little while later, Perrette reached out to her followers for some insight, as her wound had gotten somewhat worse.

She asked if any medical professionals could explain why her “vein swelled up and turned black under the cut.”

Follower Suggestions

A few of Perrette’s followers offered some suggestions, with one saying, “It sounds like a hemotoma for I would ice it, 20 mins on, 20 mins off until you go to bed. Also, elevate it on a pillow. If no better by morning, call your dr or go to an urgent care facility. Good luck!!”

“Well, it’s not good. But swelling doesn’t necessarily mean danger. Try ice but if the swelling doesn’t go down by morning, or if the swelling or pain worsens,get it checked out!” someone else said.

“From a retired [registered nurse]. Yes. You need to see a doctor. You may have a hematoma from an injured blood vessels or damaged artery that runs right across your wrist. There’s a nerve & tendon that could be damaged,too. Best be sure you don’t have serious injury or fracture. Praying for you,” one other fan tweeted back.

2:30 AM

Went to ER, it’s ugly, but will be ok they say. Probably a wounded vein and hematoma. I’m bandaged up and think it’s gonna be ok. Thanks y’all! Much love! I was scared! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 24, 2019

A couple of hours later, Perrette offered another follow-up, letting her fans know that she did in fact to an Emergency Room to get her wound looked at by a doctor.

She confirmed what many of her followers though, which was that she may have a hematoma and wounded vein. She thanked everyone for their support and explained that she is all bandaged up now.

“Get Well” Wishes

Perrette’s fan then began replying with “get well” wished for the star, with one commenting, “That was a good idea. It is always better to err on the side of caution. Glad to hear you’ll be ok!”

“[Oh my God]!!!! But still well you was to ER and will get all okay!!! You gotta more careful P to not if hurt,I know that me also gotta careful bc i always hurt me too [laughing out loud] But take care, and notice us about your hand,” someone else said.

“I hope it gets better soon and that you (her) hand can move normally soon. Get well soon,” another fan added.

3:28 AM

Hey haters, yes I’m accident prone! But I install my own lights, I fix my own A/C, I do my own stuff, I’m a rough and tumble Alabama kid who hurts her redneck self sometimes. But not a spoiled brat. I do stuff! On my own! And sometimes get my hand caught in a fan! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 24, 2019

About an hour after letting her followers know that she was okay, Perrette took to Twitter again to issue a statement to her “haters.”

She explained that she’s not a “spoiled brat,” but, rather, a “rough and tumble Alabama kid” who can take of herself and fix her “own stuff.”

3:58 AM

I replaced my faucet and sink, fixed my A/C, installed 29 safety lights, replaced my gate and locks, built my own storage, installed ramps for my wheelchair pals, and everything else. I’m NOT a spoiled celebrity. I’m a redneck that gets shit done! And yeah, I get injured Worth it — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 24, 2019

She added that she has down most of her own fixer upper projects herself, such as replacing her sink, fixing her A/C, and replacing her gate and locks.

She concluded her string of tweets by saying that she’s “a redneck that gets s— done,” then adding that even if she gets “injured” it’s still “worth it” to her.