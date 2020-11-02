'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Endorses Joe Biden, Has Message for 'Christians' Voting Donald Trump

✖

Pauley Perrette, who recently revealed she was retired from acting following her NCIS exit and the cancellation of Broke, has shared her endorsement for Tuesday’s presidential election. The New Orleans-born actress is all in on Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying she will be voting for him in the hopes of regaining “a sane world.”

In the first of two tweets backing the former Vice President, Perrette said she is looking for “peace, solutions and respect,” and doesn’t feel Donald Trump meets that criteria. "Can't take hate speech anymore," she continued in the tweet, adding a slew of adjectives, including "vile" and "hateful" to describe the incumbent. She also called Trump out for not being connected in his religion, "He's not met Jesus." She urged her followers and fellow Christians to think about that when casting their ballot, writing in all caps, "Jesus would never act like him."

#vote for a sane world. Peace, solutions, respect. Can’t take hate speech any more. He is VILE, HATEFUL, a LIAR a THIEF. He’s NOT MET JESUS. If he did? He rebuked him. And Christians like me? Y’all think trump is WWJD? JESUS WOULD NEVER ACT LIKE HIM! #BidenHarris #ElectionDay — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 1, 2020

Her second post shared a series of four photos that showcased her Christian devotion, referring to her faith as to why she feels as strongly against Trump as she does. "[This is] is exactly why I know how evil current administration is," she wrote. In both of her tweets, Perrette used the #BidenHarris tweet to show off her support for both the presidential hopeful and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

As Perrette offered her support for Biden, so did fellow actor Ron Perlman on Sunday. Calling him the only “good man” in the race between the two men, the former Sons of Anarchy star attacked Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. While not uncommon for the 70-year-old to be vocal about politics, his latest tweet onslaught of Trump saw him refer to the incumbent as a "narcissistic murderer" as the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb and the country approaches a six-figure daily number of positive tests.

While some Hollywood folks stood beside Biden on Sunday, one entity, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, backed Trump. This was the first time the historic newspaper had ever supported a Republican presidential nominee since 1972. In planting their flag in Trump’s camp, the paper called out Biden for being "too old" to handle the rigors of the presidency and that Trump has shown he will put "America first."