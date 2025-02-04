NBC Actor Arrested for Alleged Domestic Assault: Casey Deidrick Facing Charges

A former NBC soap opera star faces legal troubles following an alleged domestic incident in Nashville. Casey Deidrick, best known for his role as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 2, after an altercation at his residence. According to Davidson County Sheriff’s Office records viewed by People, the 37-year-old actor faces charges of misdemeanor domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.

The incident began as a verbal disagreement between Deidrick and his girlfriend at their shared home. Court documents reveal conflicting accounts of what transpired that morning, with both parties providing different versions of events to responding officers.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Deidrick told law enforcement he believed his girlfriend was secretly recording their conversation on her phone, prompting him to take the device. The actor additionally claimed his partner had wrapped her hands around his neck during the altercation, though officers noted in their report they found no evidence supporting this allegation.

His girlfriend’s account paints a more concerning picture. She denied any attempt to record the argument, stating she had “cowered in a corner” of their kitchen when Deidrick approached from behind and restrained her in what she described as a “bear hug” while forcibly taking her phone. According to the warrant, she “demanded her phone back” to call police, citing fears for her safety. Deidrick eventually returned the device after she agreed to move out that same day.

Law enforcement processed the actor at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, where he posted a $2,500 bond and was released around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. Representatives for both Deidrick and the Sheriff’s Office have not responded to requests for comment.

The arrest marks a troubling turn for the actor, whose career spans over a decade in television. After his breakthrough role on Days of Our Lives, where he appeared in 362 episodes from 2009 to 2013, Deidrick successfully transitioned to primetime television and feature films. His credits include appearances on popular series such as Glee and Teen Wolf – where he played Halwyn for three episodes during the program’s sixth season – as well as roles in In The Dark and various television films. Most recently, he appeared in the 2024 military drama The Friendly and the 2018 feature film Dog Days.

Davidson County authorities maintain strict protocols for handling domestic disturbance calls, conducting thorough investigations that include documenting physical evidence, and collecting detailed statements from all parties involved. The case remains under investigation, and a court date has not yet been publicly announced.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.